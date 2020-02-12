Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has been visiting Hanuman Temple since 2013: Priest

The senior priest of the temple said that he remembers Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal coming to the temple even in 2013.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:37 PM

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by wife Sunita, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders visits the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders visits the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's frequent visits to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place has raised quite a few eyebrows, the priest of the temple said that Kejriwal has been visiting the temple ever since he took a plunge into politics.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, Kejriwal again paid a visit to the temple seeking divine blessings.

Speaking to IANS, the senior priest of the temple said that he remembers Kejriwal coming to the temple even in 2013.

"Kejriwal has been visiting the temple since his first election. There is nothing new in him visiting the temple. He also came here before and after the 2015 Assembly elections," the priest said.

On being asked if Kejriwal was a frequent visitor even before that, the priest said that thousands of people visit the temple everyday and it was difficult to remember everyone.

On the opposition parties playing politics over Kejriwal's visits, the priest said that God does not discriminate between people.

"God does not discriminate between people. People from all parties come here. We are serving God and hence we also do not discriminate," he added.

Kejriwal was criticised by the BJP after he visited the temple on February 7, a day before Delhi went to the polls.

