BJP fails to impress Delhi illegal colonies' voters in polls

The Morning Standard spoke to the people in these colonies who said they voted for 'basic amenities.'

Published: 12th February 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Badarpur is the only constituency with unauthorised colonies that fell in the BJP’s kitty. (Photo | EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sweeping victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including its hold on constituencies with unauthorised colonies clearly proved that the BJP’s initial poll plank of regularisation of these settlements failed to help it win this election. 

Constituencies with unauthorised colonies including Mehrauli, Vikaspuri, Okhla, Matiala, Bawana, Najafgarh, Kondli, Kirari, Uttam Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Palam and Bijwasan were won all won by the AAP. Many of them include the ones which were notified for regularisation.   

“We voted for water, electricity, and sanitation. Regularisation is not an issue for us to vote. Our worry is the rising inflation and unemployment,” Rahul Kumar from Chander Vihar.  

Suman Syal, a housewife from Mandavali Railway Colony said the regularisation has been long pending but the immediate needs of the people need to be met. 

“Be it education or health services next door, the basic needs must be fulfilled by the government,” Syal said. 

Badarpur is the only constituency with unauthorised colonies that fell in the BJP’s kitty.
 

