BJP to review Delhi poll results today

Soon after the results, JP Nadda accepted defeat and said that accepting this mandate, BJP will play the role of constructive opposition.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda has called a meeting of the party general secretaries on Wednesday to review the poll results.

The meeting to be held at 5 p.m. will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite aggressive campaigning that lasted for nearly 21 days, the BJP lost heavily in the elections. The BJP had got all its top leaders, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign, led by Home Minister Amit Shah. Even the Prime Minister held rallies.

The BJP raised issues like Shaheen Bagh, Article 370, new Citizenship Law, Ram Mandir, during the election campaign but these seem to have not worked for the party.

Soon after the results, Nadda accepted defeat, and said that, "accepting this mandate, BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state."

During the Delhi election campaign, the issue of Shaheen Bagh, the venue of ongoing protest against the Citizenship law, was sought to be made a poll plank by the BJP. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J.P. Nadda, top leaders kept raising the issue in every rally and public meeting.

Sources said in Wednesday's meeting, issues like nationalism versus freebies will also be discussed. Strategic lapses by the party are also expected to be discussed in details in the meeting.

