New AAP, BJP faces win big in polls; Atishi, Raghav turn Lok Sabha defeat around

AAP’s Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey will be among the 16 fresh faces in the new legislative Assembly of Delhi. The party had fielded 23 new faces.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a road show in favour of party nominee Raghav Chaddha in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP’s Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey will be among the 16 fresh faces in the new legislative Assembly of Delhi. The party had fielded 23 new faces.The poll success came as a big boost for the three-star candidates of AAP, who had been trounced in the Lok Sabha elections only last year. 

Atishi, who trumped over her BJP rival Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji by 11,393 votes, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last from the East Delhi constituency against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

Chadha, who too registered a victory from Rajinder Nagar, defeated his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh by a margin of 20,058 votes. He too had contested from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Pandey, who lost from the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, won from Timarpur assembly constituency by a margin of over 20,647 votes.

In 2017, Pandey had resigned as AAP’s Delhi unit convener after the party’s drubbing in the MCD polls. In the Opposition benches, there will be two new faces.

Of the eight BJP MLAs elected, the first-timers are Abhay Kumar Verma, who defeated AAP’s Nitin Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar and Ajay Mahavar, who defeated S D Sharma of the ruling party in Ghonda. 

Among other first time MLAs is Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, from Hari Nagar, defeating BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Preeti Tomar, who was fielded from Tri Nagar seat in place of her husband Jitender Tomar, defeated BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta.

The Delhi High Court had set aside the 2015 election of her husband, for allegedly giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers. Senior Congress leader  Mahabal Mishra’s son Vinay Mishra bagged the Dwarka Assembly seat.
 

