BJP president JP Nadda calls Delhi party huddle over poll loss

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP was confined to just eight seats in the national capital, party president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday has convened a party meeting to review the Delhi poll results.

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the meeting along with BJP's Delhi in-charge Prakash Javadekar and the party's state leadership.

This is the second huddle after the elections got over. The first was a late night meeting on the day of the polling to review the exit polls that predicted BJP's loss.

Sources say Wednesday's meeting will focus on the gap between BJP's predicted numbers according to its internal survey and the actual figure. BJP's internal survey predicted a double-digit figure for the party. On Tuesday, AAP surprised everyone with a massive comeback scoring 62 seats.

Sources say an immediate strategy will be worked out to keep up the morale of the local party cadre. The party has been out of power in Delhi for more than two decades.

Speculation is already on about Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's replacement.