Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP gets away with Assembly polls sabotage

A section of BJP leaders claim JP Nadda could have boosted the morale of the party workers by dissolving the party’s Delhi unit on the day of the verdict for internal sabotage.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (C) at his office

Newly-elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (C) at his office. (Photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Did BJP chief JP Nadda miss the opportunity to crack the whip against the fratricidal Delhi unit of the party after the rout in the assembly polls? A section of BJP leaders claim Nadda could have boosted the morale of the party workers by dissolving the party’s Delhi unit on the day of the verdict for internal sabotage as it  emerged as a key reason for the party’s rout in Delhi.

INTERVIEW| Hope Arvind Kejriwal keeps promises: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

"The BJP leadership has been aware of the party leaders in the city working at cross-purposes on the campaign trail. The phone call records were available to show that the leaders from the city unit worked against the interests of the party. Nadda had the best opportunity on Tuesday to send the city unit packing lock stock and barrel, but he missed the bus," said a BJP leader.

Despite Home Minister Amit Shah leading the BJP poll campaign, sources said the party was still not able to get workers in each municipal ward to work for its candidates. "The BJP office bearers in the Delhi unit worked to defeat a few candidates, while scores of municipal councilors from the party ranks stayed silent throughout the campaign because they didn’t like the official candidates. A large number of the councilors even appealed for vote for the nominees of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," said another BJP functionary.

ALSO READ| Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari meets newly-elected MLAs, expects AAP  to implement Centre's schemes

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is also facing the ire of the party leaders for deepening the divide in the party ranks. "In past one year, the office of BJP’s Delhi unit turned into a Poorvanchali wing, which miffed the party’s core base among the Punjabi and bania communities. Tiwari was more of a divisive agent in the Delhi unit, which had been known to the Central party leadership for a long time," added the BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly polls Delhi BJP BJP Delhi loss JP Nada Manoj Tiwari
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp