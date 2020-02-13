Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at spare parts factory in Delhi's Mundka

Twenty-three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the police received a call about the blaze at 10.37 am.

Published: 13th February 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A fire broke out a spare parts factory in Delhi's Mundka. (Photo| Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at a spare parts factory in outer Delhi’s Mundka area on Thursday, fire office said. Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that the call reporting the blaze at the factory in Jwalapuri was received at 10.37 am. 

The three-storey factory is located in Swarn Park, Mundka, Garg said, adding that 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire was doused by 8 pm and cooling operations went on after that. “It was under control by 8 pm but are men are still working on the spot,” a fire official said.  No casualty was reported so far, a senior fire official said. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, the police said.  A similar fire broke out near the Mundka police station in a PVC market on December 29 last year.

The fire department said it received information around 6.50 pm that plastic waste in an open area at the market was burning and rushed eight tenders to the site to douse the blaze. Earlier this year, a 27-year-old firefighter died after part of a burning building collapsed here in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area. 

The building is an outlet cum godown of Okaya batteries and inverters in Udyog Nagar, Peera Garhi. Police said that the fire started in the basement of the building that was used for storing batteries.

TAGS
Delhi factory fire Mundka factory fire
