INTERVIEW| We fought for people’s issues and they rewarded us: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Siddhanta Mishra By

Fresh from being elected MLA from Rajinder Nagar, his first stint as a legislator, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha opens up on what worked for his party in the Assembly polls and his priorities as a legislator in a conversation with Siddhanta Mishra;

What do you think are the factors that worked for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in these elections?

Our positive politics more than anything else. People in Delhi have to grapple with issues concerning health, education, water and education on a day-to-day basis. These were the key issues for us going into the elections and it was our commitment to address them which worked for us. We fought the polls on people’s issues and they rewarded us with a fresh mandate. They voted for work and rejected the politics of polarisation.

What priorities will your government set for itself after this huge mandate?

We have issued a guarantee card, which speaks of 10 specific targets for the future of Delhi. The goal is to make Delhi a world class city. Our targets include 24x7 piped water supply, education facilities on par with the world’s best, affordable advanced healthcare, garbage-free Delhi and a pollution-free Delhi, among others. Meeting the targets will be the priority for our government. Our manifesto also details the initiatives that we’ll undertake to make Delhi of the future.

Now that you have become a first-time MLA from Rajinder Nagar, do you see yourself as a part of the cabinet as well?

I see myself as a dedicated foot soldier of my party and will continue to be so.

Do you believe that the party should now expand its reach to the three municipalities?

Yes, we should definitely go into the MCD elections (scheduled in 2022) with an intent to win. If we wrest the civic bodies (from the BJP), we’ll be able to accomplish four times the work we have done so far. Many of the initiatives listed in our manifesto come within the ambit of the MCDs and holding the reins of civic bodies will help our cause.