Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW| We fought for people’s issues and they rewarded us: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Newly-elected legislator from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha speaks on what worked for his party in the Assembly polls and his priorities as a legislator. 

Published: 13th February 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. (Photo| EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

Fresh from being elected MLA from Rajinder Nagar, his first stint as a legislator, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha opens up on what worked for his party in the Assembly polls and his priorities as a legislator in a conversation with Siddhanta Mishra;

What do you think are the factors that worked for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in these elections?

Our positive politics more than anything else. People in Delhi have to grapple with issues concerning health, education, water and education on a day-to-day basis. These were the key issues for us going into the elections and it was our commitment to address them which worked for us. We fought the polls on people’s issues and they rewarded us with a fresh mandate. They voted for work and rejected the politics of polarisation.

What priorities will your government set for itself after this huge mandate?

We have issued a guarantee card, which speaks of 10 specific targets for the future of Delhi. The goal is to make Delhi a world class city. Our targets include 24x7 piped water supply, education facilities on par with the world’s best, affordable advanced healthcare, garbage-free Delhi and a pollution-free Delhi, among others. Meeting the targets will be the priority for our government. Our manifesto also details the initiatives that we’ll undertake to make Delhi of the future.

Now that you have become a first-time MLA from Rajinder Nagar, do you see yourself as a part of the cabinet as well?

I see myself as a dedicated foot soldier of my party and will continue to be so.

Do you believe that the party should now expand its reach to the three municipalities?

Yes, we should definitely go into the MCD elections (scheduled in 2022) with an intent to win. If we wrest the civic bodies (from the BJP), we’ll be able to accomplish four times the work we have done so far. Many of the initiatives listed in our manifesto come within the ambit of the MCDs and holding the reins of civic bodies will help our cause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly polls 2020 Delhi elections AAP Raghav Chadha Raghav Chadha interview
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp