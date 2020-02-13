Home Cities Delhi

Naresh Yadav shooting: Delhi Police arrest accused who attacked AAP MLA

The complainant stated that around 15 days back, the three suspects had threatened party supporter Ashok Maan who was killed in the firing.

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav (R) with Ashok Mann (L) who was killed in the firing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead an AAP supporter when he was returning from a temple along with party MLA Naresh Yadav in his convoy. On Tuesday night, when Yadav was returning from a temple after Assembly poll results were declared in his favour, his supporter, Ashok Maan (45), was shot at five times.

Another supporter Harinder, 46, was shot at two times. The incident occurred on Aruna Asif Ali Road near traffic light of Fortis Hospital. Both were admitted to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where Maan succumbed to injuries.

Amid rumours that this attack was political, police said that the accused identified as Dharamvir (42), had personal issues with Maan. Dharamvir had carried out the attack on Maan with the help of two others, who have not been arrested so far.

Addl DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that both the victims and the accused reside in Kishangarh. "A crime team was called on the spot which inspected and photographed it. An eye-witness’s acstatement was recorded and a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code) and under the Arms Act was registered," the officer said.

The complainant stated that the three suspects had threatened Maan around 15 days back and petty quarrels used to take place between both parties. The matter was not reported to police earlier, the DCP said.

