'Suit Up Junior': 'Baby Mufflerman' gets special invite for Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony
Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.
Published: 13th February 2020 05:04 PM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:48 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16.
An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.
Big Announcement:— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020
Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.
Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is
The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.
Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.
His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.