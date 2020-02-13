Home Cities Delhi

'Suit Up Junior': 'Baby Mufflerman' gets special invite for Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mufflerman

Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16.

An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.

The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.

Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.

TAGS
Aavyan Tomar Arvind Kejriwal aap Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi elections Delhi polls
