'Suit Up Junior': 'Baby Mufflerman' gets special invite for Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

NEW DELHI: 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16.

An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.

The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.

Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.