The fight is to take back Constitution and country: Anurag Kashyap to Jamia students

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap candidly spoke to protesters who had gathered in large numbers outside Jamia Millia Islamia to listen to the celebrity who has been public in his criticism of the CAA and NRC.

Kashyap asked the protesters to be “patient” in this “long fight” while referring to opposition to the law enacted by the BJP government.

“We will have to be patient. This is a long fight. We have to continue protesting in a non-violent manner. They want you all to get tired and vacate but you have to be patient and continue this movement,” Kashyap told a huge gathering on Friday evening.

Praising the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Kashyap said, “I have come to Jamia for the first time... Three months back, I used to feel that we are dying a slow death but today when I came I feel we are alive. This movement has given us an understanding that we exist.”

“There was a need for this unity from a long time. It There is a need to take back our constitution and our nation,” the filmmaker added.

Kashyap, who has been critical of Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, said that he doesn’t trust Shah and that neither Shah nor his party were coherent in what they said. “Humein vishwas nahi hai Home Minister kya kehete hain. Yeh contradictory statements dete hain. Unhone kaha bill nahi layenge. Phir kaha ki teen din main baat karengey. Main sunta hi nahi hoon ab (We don’t believe what the Home Minister says. He keeps on making contradictory statenments. He said there that will be no Bill, then three days later he says that they will talk about it)” Kashyap added.

Kashyap also alleged that a certain section of the media was playing helping the government with its agenda for which a lot of damage has been caused. He later visited Shaheen Bagh as well.