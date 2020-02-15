Dance Like a Man

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Netflix has dropped the trailer for its new indie Indian film, Yeh Ballet, directed by National Award-winning Sooni Taraporevala. The music of the film has been composed by Ankur Tewari and is choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes and Vitthal Patil. The film is produced by Roy Kapur Films.

Yeh Ballet is inspired by the true story of two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai, who triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools. The story features two dancers: Nishu (played by Manish Chuhan), the winner of a dance show; and Asif (played by Achintya Bose), his fiercest competitor-turned-friend, a hip hop rebel. The film also stars Julian Sands (A Room with A View, What/If) and Jim Sarbh (Neerja, Padmavat, House Arrest).

Nishu and Asif’s lives completely change when Saul (Sands), a greying ballet teacher ‘discovers’ them in an unremarkable dance academy in Mumbai. Saul pushes them to set out on an tough yet fulfilling journey mastering a dance form that is totally alien to them. They break through the shackles of society and family pressures to become male ballet dancers.

Speaking about the film, Taraporevala said, “Yeh Ballet is inspired by the real story of two young boys who were determined and dreamt big. It’s such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals.” He added, “I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Aanand Gandhi and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR documentary. Out of various possible subjects I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story. A film like Yeh Ballet will hopefully pique curiosity about ballet and also demonstrate how dreams can be realised.” Yeh Ballet releases on Netflix on February 21.