Home Cities Delhi

Dance Like a Man

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its new indie Indian film, Yeh Ballet, directed by National Award-winning Sooni Taraporevala.

Published: 15th February 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Netflix has dropped the trailer for its new indie Indian film, Yeh Ballet, directed by National Award-winning Sooni Taraporevala. The music of the film has been composed by Ankur Tewari and is choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes and Vitthal Patil. The film is produced by Roy Kapur Films.

Yeh Ballet is inspired by the true story of two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai, who triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools. The story features two dancers: Nishu (played by Manish Chuhan), the winner of a dance show; and Asif (played by Achintya Bose), his fiercest competitor-turned-friend, a hip hop rebel. The film also stars Julian Sands (A Room with A View, What/If) and Jim Sarbh (Neerja, Padmavat, House Arrest).

Nishu and Asif’s lives completely change when Saul (Sands), a greying ballet teacher ‘discovers’ them in an unremarkable dance academy in Mumbai. Saul pushes them to set out on an tough yet fulfilling journey mastering a dance form that is totally alien to them. They break through the shackles of society and family pressures to become male ballet dancers.

Speaking about the film, Taraporevala said, “Yeh Ballet is inspired by the real story of two young boys who were determined and dreamt big. It’s such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals.” He added, “I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Aanand Gandhi and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR documentary. Out of various possible subjects I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story. A film like Yeh Ballet will hopefully pique curiosity about ballet and also demonstrate how dreams can be realised.” Yeh Ballet releases on Netflix on February 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp