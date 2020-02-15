Home Cities Delhi

Driver arrested for making obscene gestures in Delhi

A 38-year-old taxi driver was arrested after a woman advocate complained that he made obscene gestures at her on Friday, police said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old taxi driver was arrested after a woman advocate complained that he made obscene gestures at her on Friday, police said.The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma. The woman said that the driver made obscene gestures at her after she boarded the cab from Gurgaon for Delhi HC. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station and the accused was arrested.

“A complaint was received from a woman who had boarded a cab from Gurgaon for Delhi HC. The driver of the cab started making obscene gestures. She made a PCR call and gave a written complaint. A case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered at Tilak Marg police station,” police said.

