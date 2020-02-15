Health camp targets ailments kickstarted by the chilly winters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based Columbia Asia Hospital organised a free health camp for students and teachers at a government school in Haryana. Over 150 people in total were tested for Pulmonary Function (PFT), Bone Mineral Density (BMD), Random Blood Sugar, etc., in addition to routine tests and consultation for dental problems.

“Harsh winters have the greatest effect on children and the elderly. School children have to get out in the cold morning air, which is most harmful. Problems in breathing, cold, cough, flu-like diseases are quite common during this time. Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), stomach pain, conjunctivitis, ear infection, etc. are the most common in children, but are easily treatable. Following proper cleanliness routine can prevent these diseases. It’s the reason why regular screening and care is required,” said Dr Manjita Nath Das, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital.

During this camp, children were told about personal hygiene and how physical activity stalls health problems. “Studies have shown that 150 minutes of exercise per week, which includes resistance training as well as moderate and physical activity, can reduce mortality by up to 30 per cent. This also reduced the risk of depression which further reduces the risk of diabetes, stroke, and cancer,” stressed Dr Das.