Home Cities Delhi

Health camp targets ailments kickstarted by the chilly winters

Gurugram-based Columbia Asia Hospital organised a free health camp for students and teachers at a government school in Haryana.

Published: 15th February 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based Columbia Asia Hospital organised a free health camp for students and teachers at a government school in Haryana. Over 150 people in total were tested for Pulmonary Function (PFT), Bone Mineral Density (BMD), Random Blood Sugar, etc., in addition to routine tests and consultation for dental problems. 

“Harsh winters have the greatest effect on children and the elderly. School children have to get out in the cold morning air, which is most harmful. Problems in breathing, cold, cough, flu-like diseases are quite common during this time. Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), stomach pain, conjunctivitis, ear infection, etc. are the most common in children, but are easily treatable. Following proper cleanliness routine can prevent these diseases. It’s the reason why regular screening and care is required,” said Dr Manjita Nath Das, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital. 

During this camp, children were told about personal hygiene and how physical activity stalls health problems. “Studies have shown that 150 minutes of exercise per week, which includes resistance training as well as moderate and physical activity, can reduce mortality by up to 30 per cent. This also reduced the risk of depression which further reduces the risk of diabetes, stroke, and cancer,” stressed Dr Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp