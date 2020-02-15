Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal calls Delhi Cabinet for dinner ahead of swearing-in; to discuss development roadmap

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers' initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for the Delhi government in the coming three months.

Published: 15th February 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by wife Sunita, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders visits the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders visits the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city. They deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, along with six others as ministers. All the six ministers in the previous government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - have been retained.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp