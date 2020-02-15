Multi-level security arrangement for Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A multi-level security arrangement will be in place on Sunday for the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal at the Ramlila Maidan here, officials said.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, they said.

The officials said 2,000 to 3,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Drones are likely to be used for surveillance.

Only one reporter and one camera person from every organisation will be allowed to cover the event, according to officials.

Police had issued a traffic advisory on Friday regarding the restrictions.

Roads leading to the Ramlila Maidan will be under CCTV surveillance, the officials said.

Door frame metal detectors and baggage scanners will also be installed in and around the ground.

Kejriwal will be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time.

He has taken oath as a chief minister twice before at the same venue.

On Sunday, cars will have to be parked at the Civic Centre and behind it.

Buses will be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, according to the advisory.

OB vans will be parked on the footpath along JLN Marg, opposite Ramlila Maidan and beyond gate number 2 up to the roundabout near Kamla Market, it stated.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via Desh Bandu Gupta Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba, Tolstoy Road towards Ranjit Singh flyover, the advisory said.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls, held last week, bagging 62 out of 70 seats.