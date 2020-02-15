Home Cities Delhi

Plea in Delhi HC against criteria change for hiring teachers

The petition sought quashing of the list of candidates shortlisted on the basis of the new “diluted criteria” and the interviews conducted thereafter.

Published: 15th February 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought Jawaharlal Nehru University’s response on a plea challenging the varsity’s decision to change selection criteria for vacant teaching positions in its Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) after the posts were advertised. While issuing notice to JNU seeking its stand on the petition, Justice A K Chawla directed the varsity not to fill the advertised vacancies till the next date of hearing on May 6.

The plea was moved by professors, Sucheta Mahajan and Mahalakshmi Ramakrishnan, who contended that the varsity “illegally and unilaterally altered the selection criteria for posts of assistant professor in CHS during the selection process”. The petitioners said that the varsity, represented by Central government standing counsel Monika Arora and advocate Harsh Ahuja, also shortlisted candidates for the posts based on the new criteria.

The petition sought quashing of the list of candidates shortlisted on the basis of the new “diluted criteria” and the interviews conducted thereafter. It contended that JNU, after advertising the posts along with requisite qualifications, decided to “dilute” the criteria during selection process by asking the screening committee to remove need of specialisations. The petition has claimed that by removing the requirement of specialisation, the varsity has rendered the posts as “open posts” for which someone with a Master’s degree can also apply. It said that interviews of the illegally shortlisted candidates were carried out on February 11-12, but no appointments have been made.

