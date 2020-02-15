SC lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday completely lifted the ban on construction activities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The apex court had on November 4 last year banned all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in the wake of worsening pollution levels and air quality.

About a month later, on December 9, lifted the ban partially and allowed construction activities between 6 AM and 6 PM, after the Central Pollution Control Board had said that air quality index (AQI) level was not severe at that time. On Friday, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, told the bench that ban should be completely lifted as it has served its purpose.