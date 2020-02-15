Traffic advisory issued for Feb 16 function

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 16 when the chief minister of Delhi will be sworn in, officials said on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled at the Ramlila Ground here on Sunday and traffic regulation will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, they said. Cars are to parked at the Civic Centre and behind it.

Buses have to be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said. No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk.