Two lakh people register for property rights in illegal colonies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In two months, more than two lakh applicants have registered with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to seek ownership rights for their properties in unauthorised colonies. The DDA, which is the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme to grant ownership rights launched on December 16, has received 995 applications for registration of colonies and it has issued conveyance deed or authorisation slip to 151 property owners, so far.

A senior official said that the process to issue the documents, which was halted temporarily, had resumed and the process to clear pending applications in being expedited. “We have geo-coordinates of 8,364 properties. About 4,500 applicants have filed their details and saved them on the portal and the work to issue conveyance deed or authorisation slips to 958 properties is at an advanced stage. The owners just need to deposit prescribed charges after which they will be handed over the conveyance deed or

authorisation slips,” the official said.

The Centre last year announced to confer ownership right in illegal colonies built on public and agricultural land, which was one of the main poll planks in recently concluded assembly elections in the national capital. The scheme introduced under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) in October last year. Only 20 people were given ownership rights till January 3 as the process was suspended for the time being as the model code of conduct came in to force for the Delhi elections.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri himself gave conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies. The documents were given to residents from unauthorised colonies in Raja Vihar and Suraj Park at a press conference, which was attended by Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal, Delhi Development Authority DDA) vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor, and other senior officers. The DDA official said that, so far, maps of 1,731 colonies have been completed and 1,546 have been uploaded on the website launched.