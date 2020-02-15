Home Cities Delhi

Will ensure piped water across city, says AAP MLA

Published: 15th February 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also seen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya on Friday said that his government will ensure piped water supply to the entire national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heads the agency, which is responsible for supplying potable water to the city. Water quality became a big talking point ahead of the Assembly elections, with the BJP raising questions citing a study by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which claimed potable water in the city wasn’t safe for consumption.

However, the government was quick to trash the report, even calling it a ploy by the Centre. “The areas where we couldn’t provide piped water will be given priority this year,” Mohaniya said, adding that the government, in its last term, couldn’t lay water pipelines all across the city as it was not feasible.

“In several areas there was a feasibility issue when it came to laying water pipelines. Now, we’ll look for options to get piped water to those areas,” the Sangam Vihar MLA said.

He said the DJB and the government will also repair and replace old and worn out water pipes. “The city has changed a lot over the last 30-40 years and the demand for piped water has gone up manifold. At many places, the pipelines are old and need to be fixed or replaced,” Mohaniya said.

TAGS
AAP Delhi Jal Board Dinesh Mohaniya
Comments

