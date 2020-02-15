Home Cities Delhi

Work stalled due to model code in focus for AAP 3.0

Second phase of CCTV installation project and hospital revamp top the list of priorities

AAP

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In its third term in power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claimed it was voted back on the weight of its work over the last five years, has its task cut out. Many projects announced by the previous AAP government earlier this year couldn’t get off the ground as the Model Code of Conduct were in force for the elections.

Last year, the government had announced a CCTV installation scheme, as part of which 1.4 lakh security cameras were installed across the city in the first phase. Later that year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the second phase of the scheme, under which 1.4 lakh more CCTVs are to be installed. 

However, the Public Works Department (PWD) can now start the process of installation of the security cameras, as the model code has been lifted by the Election Commission.

Again, weeks ahead of polling, the government had announced a free Wi-Fi scheme, as part of which 7,000 hotspots were developed on select public places across the city and another 4,000 on bus stands, taking the total number of such zones where internet connectivity could be availed for free to 11,000.

Even as the model code came into effect on January 6, the government was in the process of a major revamp of 15 government hospitals. In eight of these hospitals, work on adding beds and building new laboratories was started last November.

Many of the projects, which were approved by the Expenditure and Finance Committee, were delayed as the model code kicked in.

Aruna Asaf Ali hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital and Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Mongolpuri are among the facilities where work was forced into a temporary stop.

1.4 L CCTVs installed

Under the first phase of  the CCTV installation project, 1.4 lakh security cameras were installed at various places across the national capital

