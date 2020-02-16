Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sworn in as Delhi CM for third consecutive term

Kejriwal's cabinet which includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam also take oath with him.

Arvind Kerjiwal taking oath as CM of Delhi. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for third successive time on Sunday amidst thousands who had turned up here at Ramlila Maidan with tricolours, party flags, posters and placards to extend support to their representative.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi nirman' shared the stage with Kejriwal.

These people were teachers, bus marshalls, sanitation workers and families of firefighters.

Traditional dance forms, were performed at the Ramlila Maidan and people were seen cheering for Kejriwal.

Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. 

