Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at 12.15 p.m. at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at 12.15 p.m. here on Sunday at historic Ramlila Maidan. People have started pouring in for the gala event.

Kejriwal's cabinet which includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam, will also take oath with him.

Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the seven BJP MPs of Delhi and all councillors for the swearing in ceremony.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to bless "their son". The one-year-old baby mufflerman Avyaan Tomar has also been invited for the event.

The Aam Aadmi Party has invited 50 people from different walks of life, who have contributed to Delhi's "nirman", to share the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the oath taking ceremony. About 5000 policemen have been deployed around Ramlila Maidan to maintain law and order.

To keep an eye on the miscreants, 125 CCTV cameras have been placed and 12 LED screens have also been set up. Sitting arrangements have been made for at least 45,000 people.

The Delhi police have announced traffic restrictions in central Delhi that will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAP had bagged 62 of the Delhi's 70 seats, leaving just eight for the rival BJP, in a near repeat of the 2015 polls.

