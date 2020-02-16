Home Cities Delhi

From AAP's education master to Arvind Kejriwal's second-in-command: Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats

Manish Sisodia doubled the budgetary allocation to education amounting to nearly 25 per cent of the entire budget of Delhi.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and newly sworn-in minister Manish Sisodia wave at crowd after their oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and newly sworn-in minister Manish Sisodia wave at crowd after their oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manish Sisodia, who holds the number two position in the Delhi government as well as its purse strings, took oath as a minister in the new Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet for the third time.

Sisodia (48) is known to be Kejriwal's close confidant and has come a long way to emerge as a prominent figure in Delhi's political landscape. He is also credited with spearheading the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) education agenda.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the AAP leader took to Twitter to thank those who contributed funds for his election campaign.

"Today as I restart my journey as minister in @ArvindKejriwal cabinet, I would also like to thank all the people who contributed funds for my election in patparganj. Total 28 lakh was contributed online within 48 hrs," he said.

ALSO READ: No women in Arvind Kejriwal's new Cabinet

The journalist-turned-activist-turned-politician held the Education, Finance, Planning Land and Building, Vigilance, Services and Women and Child Development portfolios in the previous tenure. He also served as deputy chief minister in the previous government.

The infrastructural transformation of Delhi government schools, launching a series of curricula like the happiness curriculum, entrepreneurship curriculum and the latest being the 'deshbhakti curriculum', introduction of 'Mission Buniyaad' for improving learning skills of children studying in state and municipal-run schools, sending teachers and principals abroad for training, were among the key initiatives taken by Sisodia.

The happiness curriculum has also attracted the interest of other states as well as the dignitaries abroad, who visited the Delhi government schools to attend the 'happiness classes' and are exploring to replicate the model.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district to a teacher, Sisodia doubled the budgetary allocation to education amounting to nearly 25 per cent of the entire budget of Delhi.

ALSO READ: Tiny 'Mufflermen' make beeline for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

An avid follower of Gandhian principles, Sisodia started his career as a journalist after attaining a diploma in journalism, but he was more attracted to social work. He first formed NGO Kabir and then Parivartan, along with Kejriwal.

"Not sure if I'm a politician, activist, reader, writer, journalist or.... but I'm an Indian. I like Gandhi because he always moved ahead of his own identity," states his Twitter profile.

Sisodia later quit journalism to participate in the agitation for Right To Information. Like Kejriwal, he too pitched in drafting the nuances of the Right to Information Act and was a prominent figure in the movement since the India Against Corruption (IAC) days.

He was one of the founding members of the Janlokpal agitation and part of the team which chalked out its first draft. He was arrested and sent to jail during the agitation along with activist Anna Hazare.

Sisodia is also one of the founder members of AAP and a member of the party's all powerful Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

A three-time legislator, Sisodia won from Patparganj constituency after defeating BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp