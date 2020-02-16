Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal's guarantee card to remain priority for new Delhi government

Kejriwal and six of his ministers took oath on Sunday and the party leaders said that they would be focusing on the 10-guarantees promised by the Aam Aadmi Party to the Delhiites.

Published: 16th February 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and minister Manish Sisodia during an oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and minister Manish Sisodia during an oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The "Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card", released by the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal in January ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, will be the top priority for the newly formed government.

Kejriwal and six of his ministers took oath on Sunday and the party leaders said that they would be focusing on the 10-guarantees promised by the Aam Aadmi Party to the Delhiites. Among the guarantees was the promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi. "We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," the card reads.

ALSO READ| Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents for remarks, wants to work with Centre for smooth governance of Delhi

The first 'guarantee' by Kejriwal is about electricity, which promises the continuation of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all. "The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable," the guarantee card says.

The Aam Aadmi Party promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 litres of free water will continue. The third guarantee is to give a world-class education facility to each child in Delhi. The card also promised better health facilities for all as the fourth guarantee.

Kejriwal's fifth guarantee is to have the "biggest and cheapest" transport facility for the city. "More than 11,000 buses will be on the Delhi roads and the Delhi metro will have more than 500-kilometre stretch in the city," the card says.

ALSO READ| No women in Arvind Kejriwal's new cabinet

The AAP government will also work to improve the last mile connectivity. In the card, Kejriwal also said on the lines of free bus travel for women, students' travel will also be made free. "The bus rides for women will continue," Kejriwal added.

The sixth guarantee is about controlling the air pollution in the city. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna. While the garbage management is with the MCD, the AAP said it will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years.

His eighth guarantee is to make the city safer for women and the card said the AAP government will also deploy 'Mohalla Marshals'. Kejriwal also promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee.

His last and tenth promise is to give "pucca" houses to people living in slums under the "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan" scheme. "I am giving ten guarantees to the city. This is not a manifesto. This is superior to the manifesto. These 10 things are the issues which affect all the people in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal had signed the card after announcing them and said: "I will fulfill these promises in the next five years". AAP has bagged 62 of the 70 seats here, while the BJP got eight and the Congress failed to score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal guarantee card Delhi government Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal swearing in
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp