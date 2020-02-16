Today is AAP-ka, tommorrow will be ours: Congress leader Alka Lamba to Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leader and former Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba on Sunday responded to Delhi Chief Minister's 'ham honge kaamyab ek din' song by saying "today is yours (AAP's), tomorrow will be ours (Congress')."

Lamba, who switched from Congress to AAP and then returned to Congress, tweeted that "past was ours, today is yours and future will be ours". The Congress failed to get any seat in the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls held on February 8 and recorded its worst vote share in a state that the party ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

The vote share of the party has gone down to less than 5 per cent. The party got around 22 per cent votes in Lok Sabha elections held last year. The Congress has maintained that "excessive polarisation" damaged the party prospects, but a few of its leaders feel that freebies given by the AAP government helped it to get to the top position.

The Congress' Interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Shakti Singh Gohil as interim in-charge of the Delhi unit after accepting the resignation of PC Chacko and state party chief Subhash Chopra.