Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to one-day police custody

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Imam to the custody after the police said that another accused in the case disclosed that he was allegedly provoked by Sharjeel's speeches.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court sent Sharjeel Imam, to one-day custody of Delhi Police on Monday in a case related to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act at New Friends Colony on December 15.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur gave the order after the police said that they want to quiz Imam after an accused in the December 15 violence case, Furkan, has alleged in his statement that he was provoked by Imam’s speeches. Imam has not been booked in this case.

The court granted custody to the police after Imam was interrogated in the court for half an hour. It said Imam’s custodial interrogation was necessary for proper investigation in the case. The police had earlier told the court that Furkan was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container allegedly containing petrol.

In its remand application, the police said that on December 15 last year, a large gathering assembled near Escort hospital at New Friend’s Colony to protests against the newly amended law.

​“Gathering was warned by the police to not take law in their hands but they kept raising anti-CAA slogans. The unruly mob armed with sticks started targeting the public and broke vehicles. Furkan disclosed that he was provoked by the speeches given by accused Sharjeel (Imam),” it said.

Imam, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28 in a separate case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and in Aligarh.

(With agency inputs)

