Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal: The common man of Delhi who became special

The Arvind Kejriwal has been a common man of the Delhi, however, the amount of love he receives from the city makes him special.

Published: 17th February 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, a common man of Delhi, is now a special as the bureaucrat-turned-politician took oath of the Chief Minister's office for a third time.

For the first time, Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi for the first in 2013 for 49 days, then in 2015 and now after his party registered a triumphant victory in the Delhi polls.

The IITian has been a common man of the Delhi, however, the amount of love he receives from the city makes him special.

ALSO READ: From AAP's education master to Arvind Kejriwal's second-in-command - Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats

Born on August 16, 1968 in Haryana's Hisar, Kejriwal entered into politics in 2012 as he formed Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal has turned into more of a family man in the last few months. He lives with his parents, wife and two children, and is often spotted going out with them.

He received a fine mandate in 2013 Assembly polls in Delhi, when he got 28 seats and formed the 49-day government with the help of Congress. However, in the second assembly polls, he got 67 seats out of 70.

In 2020, the party once again got a massive mandate as it won 62 seats out of 70, which is, however, less than the previous Assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi CM
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp