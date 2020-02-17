Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to present its budget after Holi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

In a meeting with the finance department, Sisodia discussed issues pertaining to poll promises made by the AAP in the run up to recently-concluded assembly elections.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

AAP East Delhi candidate Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and East Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will present Delhi's 2020-21 budget after Holi, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday as he kicked off the budgetary exercise by holding several meetings, a day after it took oath.

This year, the Holi is on March 10.

In a meeting with the finance department, Sisodia, who took the charge of his office on Monday, discussed issues pertaining to poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party in the run up to recently-concluded assembly elections and asked officials to make those provisions in the budget.

Holding another meeting with officials of the trade and taxes department, the deputy chief minister directed it to take steps to prevent tax evasion.

"Earlier, the budgetary exercise used to start from December, but as there was Delhi Assembly election, we could not do so.

In the next 20-25 days, we will work hard to prepare the budget and present it after Holi," he told reporters.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in the newly-elected AAP government, held a meeting with the department officials and asked them to prepare a blueprint of a proposal which will ensure admission of those students, getting 60 per cent marks in class 12th, into college.

Apart from finance and education, he also heads the departments of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Languages, Vigilance and Services.

Monday was the first working day of the new AAP government which was formed following the oath-taking ceremony of cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday.

Last year, the AAP-led Delhi government had presented a budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.

The previous AAP government had allocated over Rs 15,000 crore to education sector in the last budget.

Allocation for entrepreneurship plans, introduction of family business curriculum, setting up of a teachers training university and an applied science university were among the various initiatives announced in the 2019-2020 budget.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP government Delhi 2020-21 budget
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp