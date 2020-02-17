Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police should stay calm despite provocation: Amit Shah

At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in India and the world which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without any fail.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Delhi Police should be ready to deal with miscreants with “a firm hand”, and at the same time remain calm despite “provocation”.

At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without any fail.

Citing a speech of the India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, he said, “Despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm but it should also be ready to deal with the miscreants with firm hands to protect the people.”   

“I believe, on many occasions the Delhi Police has lived up to this advice of Sardar Patel,” the home minister said.

He lauded the force saying it has helped the government on important occasions like celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day, festivals and visits by foreign dignitaries.

The home minister observed that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel laid down their lives on the line of duty.

Shah, in his speech, also paid homage to the five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attack at Parliament building, and to Inspector M C Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter with terrorists.       

Safety of the city

Shah said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 857 crore for the security of the capital.

Over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been set up and the home ministry has sanctioned 9,300 more to ensure safety of women.

