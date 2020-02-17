JNU students protest against CAA, NRC at Jantar Mantar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 50 students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to protest against the CAA and the NRC.

They protesters were demanding the release of Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month and Dr Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act for his speech during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12.

The protest was led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and vice-president Saket Moon.

"Nowadays, the hate speeches are being celebrated in the country. The ruling party minister used the word 'shoot' and no action was taken against him."

"On the other hand, if someone, specifically Muslim, says that they have issues with the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, they are being targeted and sedition case slapped against him," Ghosh said.

They were carrying placards with different slogans, including those which read 'NRC and CAA are anti-poor and communal', 'release Akhil Gogoi', 'release Kafeel Khan', 'release Sharjeel Imam'.