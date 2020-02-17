One more arrested in Gargi College molestation incident

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, taking the number of people held in the case to 15, police said.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students.

The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.

The students alleged that the men, in their 30s and drunk, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while security and Delhi Police personnel stood by like mute spectators.

They also alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal.

The accused were reportedly outside the college when the fest was underway.

They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in.

They allegedly jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, police added.