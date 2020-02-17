Shaheen Bagh protesters stopped from meeting Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of protesters, mainly women, from Shaheen Bagh tried to march to Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Sunday for a dialogue over the amended citizenship law, but were stopped by police at a little distance from the sit-in site.

On Saturday, the protesters had sought permission from Delhi Police to march to the home minister’s residence on Sunday.

“We were told that permission would be given by Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. So, our women including dadis started the march but the police told us to wait further till the permission is given,” one of the volunteers, Syed Taseer told this newspaper.

“We are fighting for this country and its constitution. There is no aggression on our part, so if we have been asked to wait, we will wait,” he added. The protesters said they will sit and continue to protest till there is a response from the government.

“They can delay as much as they want, it is a loss for them. The whole world knows about these protests so the government is choosing not to address this issue,” Taseer added further.

“The home minister has gone back on his word. He said, he was ready to meet anyone and now when we came forward to meet him, he has been exposed,” said one of the protesters.