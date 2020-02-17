That’s the 'spirit'

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gin is in, again. In the endless ebb and flow in the popularity of spirits (of the sozzled, not spooked, variety), gin has been enjoying a seemingly interminable resurgence, with alcohol menus at restaurants and bars across Delhi-NCR, as well as beyond, replete with gin brands from around the world. Mixologists and their drinkers are all about gin-based cocktails with entire sections of beverage menus devoted to G&T variants.

Adding to all this is Food Talk India, which is returning with its jumping juniper revel, the Gin Explorers Club, most aptly labelled the Safari Edition.

Taking place this weekend in Chanakyapuri, the festival boasts a cornucopia of craft gin from India as well as abroad and pop-up watering holes by some of the Capital’s favourite bars.

“For this edition, we’ve have 11 participating gin brands and five restaurants (all from Select Citywalk, including Mamagoto, Fat Lulu’s, and Bubble Waffles) and about 15 artists playing across two stages,” says Anjali Batra, co-founder, Food Talk India.

The musical line-up includes the likes of Midival Punditz, The Copycats, Kohra, Madstarbase, and DJ Sa, among others.

In case you were wondering, the gins being poured will include Jaisalmer, Hendrick’s, Monkey 47, Caorunn, Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Greater Than, Beefeater, Gordon’s, SpeedX and more, available just the way you like it, from straight to shaken to stirred.

The first edition of the Gin Explorer’s Club was held last decade, by which we mean September, 2018, as a celebration of the spirit so loved by Food Talk India co-founders Shuchir Suri and Batra (whose alter ego is the Gin Lady). So we’re all in good company.

On: February 22 - 23, 12:00 pm onwards

At: One Golden Mile, Chanakyapuri