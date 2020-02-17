Home Cities Delhi

The power of words

A lot of people are wary of word games, probably as a result of playing Scrabble with people who’ve memorised every two-letter word out there.

Published: 17th February 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Often, the easiest way of describing something is to relate it to other things that your audience might be familiar with.

“Oh, you’ve got to try X, it’s like Y+Z.”

You’ve heard that before, haven’t you? Now, it may come across as lazy but sometimes it’s the most effective way of getting your point across, such as right now, for example, when I tell you that Paperback is basically Scrabble plus Dominion.

A lot of people are wary of word games, probably as a result of playing Scrabble with people who’ve memorised every two-letter word out there.

Even if you’re one of them, you should still give Paperback a shot because it’s that good.

On the other hand, what if you love Scrabble or Boggle, or Words With Friends? In that case, you should definitely try Paperback, it’s a wonderful take on word games.

Okay, enough praise. Let’s start talking about the game. Paperback is a deck-building game where you buy cards with letters on them (mostly single, but some doubles too) and add them to your personal deck of cards.

Over time, your deck becomes more powerful which, in Paperback, translates to you being able to make better words. 

However, cards don’t just have letters on them; they also have powers that can radically change what you’re trying to do on a given turn. Maybe this card doubles the score of an adjacent one, or maybe that card adds two points to your score if it’s the first letter in your word; the variety of powers available in Paperback is huge.

There are three systems at work here that make this a substantially less frustrating experience than, say, Scrabble.

First, you start off with five wildcards in your deck that can be any letter you want (and everybody also has access to a common vowel).

Secondly, you choose the cards you’re adding to your deck; so if you get stuck with a crappy hand, it’s at least partly your fault.

Finally, if you know that there’s a good word there but you just can’t think of it, you can reveal your hand and ask other players for help.

If anybody suggests a word that works for you, you can salvage something from the hand and they get a bonus point on their next turn; win-win!

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
scrabble
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp