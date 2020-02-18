Amid Sheesh Mahal restoration bid, fringe group threatens to demolish palace where Aurangzeb was coronated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Hindu fringe group threatened to demolish Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh if the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) continues with restoration of the monument.

Commissioned by Shah Jahan’s wife Akbarabadi Begum, the 17th-century palace is linked with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who was coronated here in 1658. Four years ago, the Aurangzeb Road was renamed Dr APJ Adbul Kalam Road in the city.

After visiting the heritage site on Monday, United Hindu Front (UHF) international working president Jai Bhagwan Goyal cautioned the ASI to wrap up work immediately. “The archaeology department should abandon its scheme or UHF will demolish the structure and the department will be responsible for it,” Goyal, also a Delhi BJP member, said.



Work on the project began last year following the intervention of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who took a personal interest in restoration of the monument. In August, the L-G directed all stakeholders to complete the project by December 2020.

“It is objectionable that the department spends tax collected from the Hindus on its (Sheesh Mahal) redevelopment. Any road or structure, named after Aurangzeb or any other cruel Mughal ruler should not exist,” said Goyal.

An official of ASI said that the government agency was aware of the development but added that no discussion had taken place, so far. “The state administration was busy in preparations of swearing-in ceremony of the new government. There may be some discussion in a day or two in the L-G’s office because he was himself monitoring the project,” the official said.

Prior to the fringe group’s threat, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Saturday had opposed the restoration of the palace as well.

Similarly, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had written to Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel urging him to review the decision of revamping Sheesh Mahal. Kapoor had also suggested Shalimar Bagh be renamed after martyr Abdul Hamid, who has posthumously conferred Param Vir Chakra for his action during the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

