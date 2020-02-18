Home Cities Delhi

Continuity the buzz as Arvind Kejriwal 3.0 takes charge in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in consultation with colleagues, is believed to have decided not to substitute previous ministers with new faces to avoid disruption and maintain continuity.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who took charge of the new government with six other cabinet ministers on Monday, will not be holding any department for now. Day-1 of AAP government 3.0, however, made it clear that continuity would be the buzzword with minimal changes to portfolios of ministers sworn in.

The portfolios of all ministers in the last cabinet are intact with minor changes though the Delhi Jal Board, which was under the CM, has been assigned to Satyendra Jain who also heads power, health and PWD departments.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, however, has been given additional responsibility of women and child department in addition to the department for social welfare and minorities. Department of environment, which was headed by Imran Hussain, and later transferred to transport minister Kailash Gahlot, is now Gopal Rai’s charge. Rai also heads the labour and agriculture department among others, while Gahlot stays law minister.

Kejriwal, in consultation with colleagues, is believed to have decided not to substitute previous ministers with new faces to avoid disruption & maintain continuity.

However, the thrust remains on the party’s public welfare profile as underlined in a ‘Guarantee Card’ signed by the CM during AAP’s Assembly election campaign, with 10 key promises in different sectors, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia has retained all departments which he helmed in the last government, except for the department for women and child welfare. The government is also to focus on many key projects like installing CCTV cameras, pushing the Mukhyamantri Streetlight Yojna and Mukhyamantri Bijli metre Yojna-all areas where considerable work needs to be done.

Construction of 10,000 new classrooms and converting all the public schools in Delhi into co-education are also among the big plans in Sisodia’s domain even as he handles education and finance. In addition, construction of new hospitals and increase in number of beds are priority targets of AAP.  

Meanwhile, all ministers reached their offices at the Delhi secretariat early Monday and met their respective staff. There was, however, a twist in the Monday tale with the Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting an amendment in Article 239 (5) to make inclusion of women minister mandatory in Delhi government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has no woman minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government delhi CM
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp