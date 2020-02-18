Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks reply on Jamia student’s plea for compensation for injuries during violence

However, the bench subsequently issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the university, the state government and the police seeking their stand on the plea.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 30 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Centre, the AAP government and the city police on a plea by a Jamia Millia Islamia student seeking compensation for injuries suffered allegedly in police action against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters on December 15.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was initially of the view that the petitioner ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation as the claims made by him would have to be proved through evidence which cannot be done in a writ petition.

However, the bench subsequently issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the university, the state government and the police seeking their stand on the plea in which the student has alleged his both legs got fractured in the “brutal violence carried out” by security personnel.

In his plea filed through advocate Nabila Hasan, Shayaan Mujeeb has contended that he was in the university library on December 15, 2019 studying, when police personnel entered the building and allegedly beat up the students there.

Hasan told the bench available CCTV footage show the police entering the library and beating up the students. Apart from seeking Rs 2 crore as compensation for the injuries suffered, Mujeeb has also sought registration of an FIR for the offences allegedly committed by the police. He also sought reimbursement of Rs 2 lakh, claiming he spent the amount on treatment of his broken legs, in one of which a rod has to be inserted due to the severity of the fracture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Jamia Millia Jamia Violence Delhi Police CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp