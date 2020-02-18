Jamia violence videos: Delhi Police crime team visits university campus

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Tuesday and spoke to two students who were injured during the Delhi Police action inside the university on 15 December 2019.



The team, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajesh Deo and ACP Sandeep Lamba along with other officials, assessed the areas where the police had entered that evening.



“They wanted to see the libraries and campus area where the police had barged inside so we facilitated it. However, they did not ask for any data or CCTV footage,” JMI Proctor, Wasim Ahmed Khan told this newspaper.



“The team entered from Gate No. 4, the point from where the police had entered on December 15. They went inside the library to take stock of the damage and checked the CCTV points,” said a Jamia official. Members of the team analysed and videographed the extent of damage and visited the proctor’s office, the official said.



“We need to examine many people in connection with the case and also need to collect evidence. We have also requested the Jamia administration to share all the videos that they have related to the incident,” a senior police official said.

There was a tactical reason why police did not go to the varsity earlier, he said. “We wanted the situation to normalise and wanted students to finish their exams. We are also trying to identify those who were seen in the video,” the officer said.



He said the SIT interacted with faculty members and also “examined a few students”.



“The chief proctor was requested to help in securing the presence of students whom the SIT desires to examine. The team was at the university for about three hours,” the official said.

Almuni body files plaint against cops



The Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association on Tuesday filed a police complaint against policemen who barged inside the university’s library on December 15 last year, demanding that they be charged for offences like attempt to murder and insulting religion.



The complaint was filed with the deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) and the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station.