Home Cities Delhi

Jamia violence videos: Delhi Police crime team visits university campus

The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo visited the varsity's library that was badly damaged during the alleged police action inside the campus last year.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 30 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A team of the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Tuesday and spoke to two students who were injured during the Delhi Police action inside the university on 15 December 2019. 

The team, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajesh Deo and ACP Sandeep Lamba along with other officials, assessed the areas where the police had entered that evening.

“They wanted to see the libraries and campus area where the police had barged inside so we facilitated it. However, they did not ask for any data or CCTV footage,” JMI Proctor, Wasim Ahmed Khan told this newspaper.

ALSO READ | Jamia violence: Sharjeel Imam named 'instigator' in police chargesheet, sent to judicial custody till March 3

“The team entered from Gate No. 4, the point from where the police had entered on December 15. They went inside the library to take stock of the damage and checked the CCTV points,” said a Jamia official. Members of the team analysed and videographed the extent of damage and visited the proctor’s office, the official said. 

“We need to examine many people in connection with the case and also need to collect evidence. We have also requested the Jamia administration to share all the videos that they have related to the incident,” a senior police official said. 

There was a tactical reason why police did not go to the varsity earlier, he said. “We wanted the situation to normalise and wanted students to finish their exams. We are also trying to identify those who were seen in the video,”  the officer said. 

He said the SIT interacted with faculty members and also “examined a few students”.  

“The chief proctor was requested to help in securing the presence of students whom the SIT desires to examine. The team was at the university for about three hours,” the official said. 

Almuni body files plaint against cops

The Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association on Tuesday filed a police complaint against policemen who barged inside the university’s library on December 15 last year, demanding that they be charged for offences like attempt to murder and insulting religion.

The complaint was filed with the deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) and the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Jamia Millia Islamia Citizenship act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp