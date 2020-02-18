Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal gives water portfolio to Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD

The women and child department was given to Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Published: 18th February 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Cabinet Minister (L-R) Satyendra Jain Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam pose for photographs after taking charge of office in New Delhi Monday Feb. 17 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave Satyendar Jain charge of the Delhi Jal Board and the environment department to Gopal Rai as he allocated portfolios to his ministers with minor changes from the previous cabinet.

The Delhi Jal Board was held by Kejriwal in the previous government, Kejriwal will not hold charge of any department and instead will be overseeing works of all his ministers, an official said, adding that he will monitor operational processes and functioning of all departments.

The official said the chief minister will also ensure interactions with the public to resolve grievances and induce communication between his government and the public.

The women and child department was given to Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

It was earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Jain, who is often given credit of bringing a "revolution" in Delhi's health sector, will have the challenge to fulfil the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promise to ensure 24x7 water supply in the national capital.

He will continue to head the public works, home, health, industries, power and urban development departments in the new AAP government.

All newly-appointed ministers will continue to hold the same charges as in the previous AAP government formed in February 2015.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai will hold the environment department and will have the challenge of reducing pollution level in the national capital.

ALSO READ | Reducing pollution, women's safety top priorities for new AAP government: Bhardwaj

Sisodia will continue to hold the charge of the education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language and all other departments that are not yet allocated to any minister.

Rai has been allocated the employment, development, labour and general administration, environment, forest and wildlife departments as in the previous AAP government.

Imran Hussain will continue to handle the food and supply and election departments of the Delhi government.

The departments of gurdwara elections, SC and ST, social welfare, cooperative have been allocated to Gautam, alongside the women and child development department, which had earlier been allocated to Sisodia.

The law, justice and legislative affairs, transport, administrative reforms, information and technology and revenue departments, have been allocated to Kailash Gehlot.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats.

The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain Delhi Jal Board Gopal Rai aap
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp