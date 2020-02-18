Jamia violence: Sharjeel Imam named 'instigator' in police chargesheet, sent to judicial custody till March 3

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who has been named as an "instigator" by the Delhi Police in its charge sheet on violent protests against the amended citizenship act at New Friends Colony on December 15 last year, to judicial custody till March 3.

The police said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet placed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

The Delhi court had on Monday sent Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month, to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the violence case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.