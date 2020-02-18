Home Cities Delhi

Thrust on eradication of corruption, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia directed the officers to look into aesthetically redesigning the boundary walls of schools and signboards.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:27 AM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held multiple meetings after assuming office. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presided over a series of meetings with the officials of finance and education departments on Monday.

Sisodia gave clear instructions to completely wipe out corruption. “It is important to take steps for wiping out departmental corruption. Setting up effective revenue targets should be our next course of action,” the AAP number two said.  Besides education and finance portfolios, Sisodia heads the departments of tourism, arts, culture and languages, vigilance and services.

Without wasting time, Sisodia convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Education. The education minister directed the officials to focus on improving the infrastructure of schools, and speeding up the completion of the new classroom project.

“We have to continue to work on improving the infrastructure of our schools. We need to speed the installation of CCTV cameras and ensure more new classrooms for the students. Effective utilisation of the School Management Committee (SMC) funds is also important,” he asserted.

Sisodia directed the officers to look into aesthetically redesigning the boundary walls of schools and signboards.

“Expediting the process of setting up of the two universities — the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University and the Sports University — should be amongst our top priorities,” he said in the meeting.

The main aim of the Sports University is to groom the students who have the potential to excel in sports. Skills and Entrepreneurship University will provide vocational subjects aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment.

BUDGET IN MARCH

The Delhi 2020-21 budget will be presented after Holi (Match 10), Sisodia said on Monday after chairing a meeting with officials of the finance department. Last year, the fifth Budget with a total expenditure of Rs 60,000 cr was tabled on February 26 At a meeting with the trade and taxes department, he directed officials to take measures for checking tax evasion.

“Earlier, the budgetary exercise used to start from December, but as there was the election, we could not do so. In the next 20-25 days, we will work hard to prepare the budget and present it after Holi,” he said.

