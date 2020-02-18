Wanted criminal duo gunned down in South Delhi police encounter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men, involved in several cases of robbery and murder, were killed during an exchange of fire with police here on Monday, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah said that on the basis of information, their team intercepted the duo — Raja Pehlwan alias Rafiq from Loni, Uttar Pradesh and Ramesh alias Raju, a resident of Mahalaxmi Enclave in Karawal Nagar — at Maa Anandmayi Marg while they were going to Okhla Mandi.

The encounter took place around 5 am at Pul Prahladpur area here, they said. A police officer, Kushwah said, warned the wanted men of actions and asked them to surrender.



“Instead both of them whipped out their weapons and tried to escape while firing at the police personnel. The officers returned the fire and in the ensuing exchange, both the criminals sustained gunshot injuries. They were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where they were declared brought dead,” Kushwah said in a statement.



During this brief exchange of fire, a police car and the bulletproof jacket of four police personnel were damaged by the rounds fired by the duo.

Police have recovered a 9 mm pistol along with two live cartridges — used by accused Ramesh; one.30 bore pistol along with live rounds — used by Raja; one bag containing a .32 bore pistol containing eight live rounds, four pouches contains 35 live rounds of 7.62 bore, 10 live rounds of 7.65 bore, seven live rounds of 9 mm bore and 11 rounds of 7.62 bore in one of its pockets; two helmets; one motorcycle which was stolen from Sunder Nagri; and one magazine containing four live rounds.

The two were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder and under the Arms Act. Among the recent cases, Kushwah said, “On February 12, around 8.40 pm, Raja and Ramesh indiscriminately fired upon a property dealer and two police personnel present there, injuring them seriously.”

He added that a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.



In another incident on the same day, around 9.20 pm, the duo crossed the national capital’s border and after reaching Loni, they dragged a person named Salman from his house to a nearby area and shot him dead. A case of murder was registered at Loni Police Station.