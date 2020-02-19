Fruitful meeting, says Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence for discussions on Delhi, which was termed by the Chief Minister as “fruitful”. Kejriwal, who described it as a courtesy meeting, said, “We spoke about working together for the development of the national capital.”

“I met with Home Minister Amit Shah. It was a fruitful meeting in a cordial atmosphere. Various issues and matters concerning the people of Delhi were discussed and we mutually agreed on working together for the development of Delhi,” said Kejriwal after the one on one meeting. Shah who was leading the BJP’s campaign in Delhi had equated Kejriwal to Pakistan PM Imran Khan and attacked the Delhi government for anchoring its performance solely on publicity, rather than delivering real work on the ground. BJP leaders had even referred to him as a ‘terrorist’.

However, Kejriwal in his entire focused campaign stated on several occasions that both — AAP-led Delhi and BJP-led Central government — will have to work together if Delhi is to progress. “The central and state governments will work together on various matters, including women security, and avoid differences in approach. There is a major division of power and responsibilities when it comes to the functioning of departments in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.He said, “We have agreed that both the governments will work together on all matters concerning Delhi, which is a huge positive.”Incidentally, important departments like land and law and order are under the ambit of Centre, which makes the Delhi Government dependant on it to an extent.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday | twitter