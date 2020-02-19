Home Cities Delhi

Fruitful meeting, says Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah

The two met for the first time after Kejriwal took oath for a third consecutive term on Sunday.

Published: 19th February 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence for discussions on Delhi, which was termed by the Chief Minister as “fruitful”. Kejriwal, who described it as a courtesy meeting, said, “We spoke about working together for the development of the national capital.” 

“I met with Home Minister Amit Shah. It was a fruitful meeting in a cordial atmosphere. Various issues and matters concerning the people of Delhi were discussed and we mutually agreed on working together for the development of Delhi,” said Kejriwal after the one on one meeting. Shah who was leading the BJP’s campaign in Delhi had equated Kejriwal to Pakistan PM Imran Khan and attacked the Delhi government for anchoring its performance solely on publicity, rather than delivering real work on the ground. BJP leaders had even referred to him as a ‘terrorist’.

However, Kejriwal in his entire focused campaign stated on several occasions that both — AAP-led Delhi and BJP-led Central government — will have to work together if Delhi is to progress.  “The central and state governments will work together on various matters, including women security, and avoid differences in approach. There is a major division of power and responsibilities when it comes to the functioning of departments in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.He said, “We have agreed that both the governments will work together on all matters concerning Delhi, which is a huge positive.”Incidentally, important departments like land and law and order are under the ambit of Centre, which makes the Delhi Government dependant on it to an extent.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday | twitter

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Amit Shah
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp