Kejriwal directs officials to prepare roadmap for implementation of AAP's '10 guarantees'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed all departments on his watch to come up with a roadmap within a week to fulfil the ‘10 guarantees’ that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promised people ahead of the Assembly elections.



Claiming his cabinet hasn’t taken much time to get off the blocks, the chief minister said all ministers have assumed charge and are already into implementing projects in their respective departments. Kejriwal, who hasn’t allotted a portfolio to himself, said he will be keeping a close watch on all his ministers.

“After the meeting, all departments were given a week’s time to come up with a plan. They have been asked to present a timeline and also give us budgetary estimates for the fulfilment of the guarantees pertaining to all these departments. The plan will also set milestones for the execution of work. The objective is to fulfill the guarantees within a stipulated time,” Kejriwal said.



ALSO READ | After winning polls, Arvind Kejriwal holds first meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah



The CM said based on these plans, the government would allocate funds for the fulfilment of these promises in the first budget of this third term, which is likely to be presented after Holi.



According to government sources, separate meetings would be held with all the department heads every week during which they would be asked to give a detailed presentation of their requirements.



Rejecting claims that he had not assigned any portfolio, other than CM-ship, to himself as he wanted to focus on the party’s national expansion, Kejriwal said, “My first and foremost commitment is the people of Delhi. They have given me a huge responsibility. I believe I need to focus on our broader goal than being caught up in the nitty-gritty’s of a particular department.”

Electricity free of charge, upto 200 units of consumption, piped water in every household, quality education and affordable and good healthcare for all were among the ‘10 guarantees’ announced by Kejriwal during the Assembly poll campaign.



Soon after taking office, the CM made it clear that all existing welfare schemes, including free power upto 200 units, 20,000 litres of water free of charge, free rides for women in DTC buses and pilgrimage for the elderly at government expense, will continue. The schemes are believed to have helped AAP return to power in the Capital.

Batting for women safety



Women and Child Development Minister met Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday to discuss about women’s safety in the national capital.



“The work done by DCW is lauded all across the country. It has been successful in busting sex racquets and has even rescued girls from human traffickers. Going forward, we want women in the capital to feel safer even in their homes. Special focus should be on cases of domestic violence,” said Gautam.