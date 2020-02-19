Home Cities Delhi

National Population Register exercise to begin in Delhi from April 1

The particular census has created controversy for the union government since it was announced last year in December as it is under the ambit of Citizenship Law. 

The ongoing two-day training programme for census officers in the national capital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi administration is gearing up to implement the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the national capital with a two-day training programme for census officers and charge officers ending on Tuesday.

An estimated 40,000 people will be deployed for the purpose.

The first phase of NPR is proposed to be undertaken in NDMC area from April 1 to May 15, while the census would be conducted for rest of Delhi from May 11, said an official. 

He said the standard schedule that has been made provided by the government will be used for census in Delhi. 

In the next week, field trainers from across Delhi will be given training on house listing, housing and NPR census. Another two-day training programme of temporary assistants and data entry operators will commence Wednesday. 

“We have started the training program of officials with regard to NPR. There is a three-layered setup that will carry out this exercise. Charge officers will head technical staff in each district and they will get reports from enumerators who will actually go to each household to gather details for the exercise. The staff has explained the concepts and definition, questions in the NPR schedule and prepared to use the NPR mobile application” added the official.      

NPR is a register of “usual residents” of the country which is prepared at several levels, including local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national. 

A usual resident in this context is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months, or more; or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. 

