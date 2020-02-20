Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw lauds Kejriwal's mohalla clinics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the secretariat on Wednesday. Shaw, the chairperson and managing director of Biocon, Asia’s leading biopharmaceutical enterprise, said she was impressed by the mohalla clinics, local units dispensing primary healthcare, and want them replicated across the country.

Before meeting the CM, Shaw visited mohalla clinics in the Saket Assembly constituency in south Delhi.



“I had the pleasure of visiting a mohalla clinic in Saket, and I must say I was very impressed with the way it is conceived and the way it is serving the people in that community. I think it is a huge boon for primary healthcare. Polyclinics are also a part of this ecosystem and I think it is an excellent programme. The other states must emulate the programme,” the Biocon MD said.

Had the pleasure of meeting ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ and ⁦@raghav_chadha⁩ n discuss the various developmental projects that they plan to execute in healthcare education air pollution water conservation mobility n traffic etc. Delhi will greatly benefit frm these initiatives pic.twitter.com/NZC20sb3DS — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 19, 2020

Acknowledging her praise, Kejriwal tweeted, “Am so glad Kiran Shaw found Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic model effective and scalable. It is our dream that all Indians should have access to free and world class healthcare services in their neighbourhoods (sic).”



The tycoon also stressed the need for early detection of the symptoms of a virus attack, as it could go a long way to preventing a major outbreak and a public health crisis.