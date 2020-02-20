Home Cities Delhi

Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw lauds Kejriwal's mohalla clinics

Before meeting the CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw visited mohalla clinics in the Saket Assembly constituency in south Delhi.

Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the secretariat on Wednesday. Shaw, the chairperson and managing director of Biocon, Asia’s leading biopharmaceutical enterprise, said she was impressed by the mohalla clinics, local units dispensing primary healthcare, and want them replicated across the country.

“I had the pleasure of visiting a mohalla clinic in Saket, and I must say I was very impressed with the way it is conceived and the way it is serving the people in that community. I think it is a huge boon for primary healthcare. Polyclinics are also a part of this ecosystem and I think it is an excellent programme. The other states must emulate the programme,” the Biocon MD said.

Acknowledging her praise, Kejriwal tweeted, “Am so glad Kiran Shaw found Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic model effective and scalable. It is our dream that all Indians should have access to free and world class healthcare services in their neighbourhoods (sic).”

The tycoon also stressed the need for early detection of the symptoms of a virus attack, as it could go a long way to preventing a major outbreak and a public health crisis.

