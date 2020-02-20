Gautam Gambhir asks Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ghazipur landfill to see 'plight'of people

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to visit the Ghazipur landfill and personally assess the “plight” of locals. The landfill comes within the ambit of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.



“It is a matter of great concern for us public servants. The people living nearby are in a pitiable state. As the chief minister of Delhi, you should visit the (Ghazipur landfill) site for the sake of these people and see the condition they are in. It would also help you know the work being done by the central government and the BJP-run EDMC,” the former cricketer-turned-politician wrote.

Dear Mr @ArvindKejriwal, spare some time for these poor souls living near Asia’s largest landfill. I want to take the first step and invite our CM to Ghazipur. You say you want to work together. Let’s start from here. I hope you will take up my offer. pic.twitter.com/Ldxgf5sWil — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 19, 2020

The first-time MP visited the landfill for an inspection on Tuesday. A review meeting followed during which it was decided that talks should be held on priority with all the stakeholders and measures adopted to allay concerns of locals.



The East MCD had deployed a trommel and a ballistic separator last year to reduce the mound of garbage at the landfill. The devices use a ‘biomining’ technique to segregate waste.



The ballistic separator divides the waste into light material such as plastic, polythene, clothes; heavy material such as construction and demolition waste, glass or metals; and remaining as earth and small-sized materials.