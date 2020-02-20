Mediators meet Shaheen Bagh protesters, promise solution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, including senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran met Shaheen Bagh protestors on Wednesday and said they were hopeful of finding a resolution that satisfies all. “We can find a feasible solution. Mutual appreciation and respect for everyone’s right is the only way forward in a democracy and we both remain extremely hopeful of a good resolution,” said Ramachandran, after meeting the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Addressing the people at the protest site, the two explained the SC order in Hindi and English, underlining, that both protesters and the other citizens using the road have rights which must not be overtaken. “The right to protest is apt and the CAA law has been challenged in SC. It does not mean that your right to protest should be taken. It should stay. However, there are citizens, including traders, shopkeepers and school children, who also have the right to use the roads. So, the right is legitimate so long as it does not overtake another person’s right. SC believes that all rights should be preserved and as a society we should stay in harmony,” Ramachandran said.

As the two tried to convince the protesters, there was applause amidst the noise when they acknowledged the rights of the protesters. “We have been sent to tell you that we will find a solution together. We want to listen to all of you,” Ramachandran said. In a video statement Hegde and Ramachandra later said, “We thank all the participants in the interaction for the discipline. We specially thank the Delhi Police, media and the Shaheen Bagh volunteers for a constructive cooperation. We will return tomorrow (on Thursday) with renewed hope of a resolution that satisfies all,” Hegde said. Meanwhile, the third interlocutor Wajahat Habibullah, appointed by the SC, came after the first two interlocutors had left the venue and spoke to a different set of people.

‘Want security guarantee to open part of blocked road’

The Shaheen Bagh protesters, who met the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors for the first time since they were assigned to broker an end to the ongoing movement, on Wednesday, said they were happy with the outcome. While the interlocutors said they would return for another meeting on Thursday, the protesters, who have been holding a sit-in for over two months now, seeking a rollback of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said they have already conveyed their demands to them.

“The main issue before us is the safety of the protest site. While it is unlikely that we’ll move out of the road, the Supreme Court has to guarantee our safety before we even consider opening one side of the road. Since the number of protesters lessen after nightfall, we’d be at the mercy of trouble makers,” Aasif Mujtaba, a volunteer, said.

The protesters said the main reason why the commuters are facing hassles is that all the arterial roads nearby have been blocked by the Delhi Police and their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.A student of IIT-Delhi, Aasif said the protesters would request the interlocutors to talk to the police and find a commuting solution, at the next meeting. “For us to shift the protest to one side of the road, we should be guaranteed total security. However, this is a complex issue,” he said.Another demand, which is to be put forward, is that sedition cases against all CAA protesters should be dropped and those lodged in prison should be released.

